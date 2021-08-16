Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.96 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $409.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

