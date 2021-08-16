Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $77.90 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.