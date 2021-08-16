Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 52,149 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,149 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.87 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

