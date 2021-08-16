Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $59.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.52 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
