Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $59.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.52 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

