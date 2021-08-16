Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in July

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.37%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

