Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) recently:

8/11/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

8/10/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

8/6/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

7/27/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

7/16/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. 1,444,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

