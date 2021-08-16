Petix & Botte Co Purchases 2,580 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70.

