Petix & Botte Co Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Petix & Botte Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

