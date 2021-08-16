Petix & Botte Co Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $47,456,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

