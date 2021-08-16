Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

