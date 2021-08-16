Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 146,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,876,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

PFE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. 635,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

