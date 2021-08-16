PGGM Investments Invests $170,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,505,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,868,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $54.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.