PGGM Investments Invests $175,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

CINF stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

