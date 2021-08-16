PGGM Investments Makes New $179,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 8,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Markel by 7.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,275.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,212.62. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,288.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.