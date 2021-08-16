Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

