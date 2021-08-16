Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

