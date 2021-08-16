Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,679. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

