Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,772.0 days.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

