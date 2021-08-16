PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Hits $0.35 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $106,890.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00908358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00104787 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.