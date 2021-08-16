Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $83.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.78.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

