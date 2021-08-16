Pigeoncoin Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $18,533.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005435 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.