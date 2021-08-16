Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PILBF. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

