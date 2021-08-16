PIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

