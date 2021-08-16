Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 440,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 110,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

PHT stock remained flat at $$10.60 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 137,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,977. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

