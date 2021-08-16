Piper Sandler Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $20.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 96.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 548.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 194,958 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

