Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.85.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

