Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123,656.28

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $123,656.28 and $1.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00161156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.56 or 0.99576145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.20 or 0.00913689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.38 or 0.06896648 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

