PlotX (PLOT) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. PlotX has a market cap of $5.40 million and $770,921.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00908424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00107799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046671 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars.

