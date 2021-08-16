Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $23.37.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
