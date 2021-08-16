Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

