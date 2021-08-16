Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform”

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

PCOM opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.16 million, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Points International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

