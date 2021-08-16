Points International (TSE:PTS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:PTS opened at C$20.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.16. Points International has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$309.71 million and a P/E ratio of -58.39.

In other Points International news, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,535.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

