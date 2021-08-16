PolkaCover Tops 24 Hour Volume of $282,435.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $282,435.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00135542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.41 or 1.00060909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00920080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.52 or 0.06925362 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

