Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Down 42.5% in July

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $354,680.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,757 shares of company stock worth $593,341 in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $559.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

