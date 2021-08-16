Poseidon Network Price Down 11.8% This Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $48.57 million and approximately $251,954.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00060216 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000204 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

