Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

