Presearch (PRE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.00394313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

