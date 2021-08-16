Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.50. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 385,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,026. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -83.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

