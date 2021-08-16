Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.50. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

Pretium Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 385,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,026. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -83.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

