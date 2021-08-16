Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,167 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Gannett worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,993,000 after buying an additional 1,269,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 633,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 384.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 445,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.82. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

