Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 142,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETH opened at $26.30 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

