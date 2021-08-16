Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.05 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $916.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

