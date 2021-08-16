Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Genworth Financial worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

