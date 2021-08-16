Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Blucora worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Blucora stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $789.44 million, a PE ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

