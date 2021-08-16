Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,809 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Myers Industries worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.