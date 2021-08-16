Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 364,591 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 346.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

