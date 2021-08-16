Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 38,947 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.60. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.