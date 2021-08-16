Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

