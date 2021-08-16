Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PROBF stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39.
Probe Metals Company Profile
