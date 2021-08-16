Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PROBF stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

