Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,700 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the July 15th total of 1,961,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,323.5 days.

OJSCY remained flat at $$6.94 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

