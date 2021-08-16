PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.22. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.