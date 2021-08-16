Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trean Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $19.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

